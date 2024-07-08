ÖVP follows up: Zadic has problems with the constitution

Lawyers against public prosecutors

The lawyers have no sympathy for the public prosecutors' criticism. The fact that the processing (and subsequent use) of the data should be carried out by a body other than the investigating criminal police and/or the investigating public prosecutor's office is understandable and follows the guidelines set by the Constitutional Court. There are no concerns that the role of the public prosecutor's office as the "mistress" of the investigation procedure will be restricted. The lawyers also suggest that data should be processed by a court. This is the only way to ensure a clean solution in accordance with the rule of law. The lawyers also want to restrict the possibility of seizing data carriers to more serious offenses.