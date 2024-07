How “Beachboy” Jagerhofer lives on his alpine pasture

If you want to gain access, you have to get past security: the stray wild cat "Lilli" checks in visitors with a loud meow and won't leave their side. Reinforcement comes from "Simba": the golden retriever jumps out of the car at the gate even before his owner Hannes Jagerhofer (62) can park: "He always freaks out with joy here." The event organizer jokingly calls the four-legged friend "Tick Joe": "Just last week we went to the vet to have 35 bloodsuckers removed."