After the qualifying disaster
Perez under intense pressure: “I messed up”
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has increased the pressure on him even further with a disastrous qualifying session in Silverstone. Despite extending his contract, his seat for the coming season no longer seems secure. The Mexican does not want to gloss over his qualifying performance: "I'm raising my hand because I messed up today."
Qualifying at Silverstone on Saturday was over quickly for Perez. He put his car in the gravel and retired in Q1. "The conditions surprised me. I tried to warm up the tires, but it was pretty wet in turn nine," explained the Mexican on Sky afterwards.
The rear tires locked up and he ended up coming off the track, said the 34-year-old, adding: "It hurts. Letting the team down in this way is very painful, especially because it had been a pretty strong weekend up to this point." He takes responsibility for the early retirement on his own shoulders: "I raise my hand because I messed up today."
The battle for the cockpit
For Sunday's race, the Red Bull driver is hoping for fortunate circumstances to limit the damage. A situation that, for the taste of the racing team, has occurred too often recently. Perez is therefore increasingly worried about his place in the cockpit. And this despite the fact that he only extended his contract this season.
Thoughts are already running in the background. Daniel Ricciardo from Racing Bulls could take his place next season. Meanwhile, Red Bull youngster Liam Lawson will be allowed to complete an important test drive on Thursday. The 22-year-old could also be offered a cockpit for the coming season. Either directly as Perez's replacement, or as Ricciardo's successor at the Racing Bulls. Either way, the pressure on Perez continues to increase.
