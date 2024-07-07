“We believe that music brings people together”

Before their performance on Saturday, the trio, who often perform individually as in this case, remained true to their ritual at the ELF. "We always watch the audience for about ten minutes before our performances. This gives us a good impression of how the people in the crowd are feeling and where we need to pick them up," says Vitale. At the Salzburgring, it quickly became clear that the Italians didn't have much trouble getting the atmosphere boiling.