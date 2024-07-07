Electric Love Festival
“We believe that music brings people together”
The eleventh edition of the Electric Love Festival ended with a bombastic show including fireworks and well-known stars. Tens of thousands of electronic music fans and the artists celebrated exuberantly, and the atmosphere at the Salzburgring was once again at its best.
"Safety always comes first, of course, but I'm really happy that my friends and I can finally celebrate," says Fabian from Salzburg. The 26-year-old had been anxiously following various weather forecasts since Saturday morning. There was no way he was going to let the last day of the Electric Love Festival (ELF) fall through.
Tens of thousands of other visitors to Austria's biggest electronic music festival did the same. They queued patiently at the main train station hours before the official opening of the festival grounds, waiting for cabs and the official shuttles to the Salzburgring. "I couldn't care less about bad weather. I've been to the ELF six times in total, and we've only had good weather twice. Somehow that's almost part of it," said Flo from Germany, taking it in his stride.
The Italian electronic dance music trio Meduza were also impressed by the special weather conditions: "This is the first time we've performed in Salzburg. The expected rain almost thwarted our plans, but now we're here. And to be honest: this is exactly the kind of weather that makes summer what it is," Mattia Vitale from Trio Meduza summed it up. The Italians created the song "Fire" with the band One Republic and Leony, which became the official anthem of the 2024 European Football Championship.
"I am delighted to be performing here"
They have billions of views on the music streaming platform Spotify and are among the most successful Italian musicians of all time. Their recipe for success seems simple: "We still believe that music can bring people together. That's what drives us and why we make music in the first place. It's also the best feedback for us."
Performing at the ELF was indeed a long-cherished dream for the band. "I've been following people from the scene who work in Salzburg on Instagram for a long time. And of course the proximity to Italy is also a certain attraction," said Mattia Vitale.
Before their performance on Saturday, the trio, who often perform individually as in this case, remained true to their ritual at the ELF. "We always watch the audience for about ten minutes before our performances. This gives us a good impression of how the people in the crowd are feeling and where we need to pick them up," says Vitale. At the Salzburgring, it quickly became clear that the Italians didn't have much trouble getting the atmosphere boiling.
Cheers knew no bounds
British singer John Newman also visibly enjoyed his very first appearance at Electric Love. "I've been following the festival for a long time. It's a great pleasure for me to perform here alongside all the famous names, in this beautiful region and in front of these great fans. Austria is generally one of my favorite places," says the 34-year-old with a smile.
The good mood among those present - whether employees, visitors or artists - knew no bounds on the final day anyway. They celebrated, hugged each other and made the earth shake.
The eleventh edition of the mega event in the Fuschlsee region ended with an impressive show including fireworks. But the joyous celebration was far from over. The huge party went on until three o'clock in the morning before the basses finally fell silent and the party-goers made their way home.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.