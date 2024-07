Penalty hero Pickford had a secret cheat sheet

Already successful with Lehmann

Incidentally, the trick with the cheat sheet is not entirely new. Germany's goalkeeping icon Jens Lehmann already had a cheat sheet in the 2006 World Cup quarter-finals. However, he only received it from goalkeeping coach Andreas Köpke just before the penalty shoot-out and it was still handwritten at the time, making it difficult to decipher. But it was successful even then. Germany beat Argentina 4:2 on penalties.