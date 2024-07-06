Germany gives up base in Niger

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense on Saturday. The government in Berlin will "reassess" cooperation with the West African country. "The draft agreement submitted by Niger cannot serve as a basis for negotiations on a status agreement - neither in terms of character nor content," the ministry wrote to the parliamentary group leaders in the Bundestag. "It does not grant immunities for German soldiers. At the same time, we do not have the time to negotiate a new status agreement - the positions are too far apart for that," it continued.