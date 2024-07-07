It's all happening on Monday
The big celebration of the winners
From the turquoise waves of Lake Wörthersee to the glittering world of Casino Velden and on to our Olympians - Monday's gala is all about it!
More beautiful, bigger, more amazing - that's what Monday's final gala of the big Unterhaus campaign organized by "Kärntner Krone", Austrian Lotteries and Casino Velden promises to be. First of all, the lotteries invite the "Team of the Year", the Bomber and the Goalkeeper of the Year onto the popular excursion boat "Santa Lucia" for a wonderful cruise over the turquoise waves of Lake Wörthersee. The first, highly spectacular prize is already being played out: Gala presenter and soccer icon Roman Stary has put together a thrilling European Championship quiz with his buddy, coaching "fox" Gernot Machne. The winner can - with company, of course, and at the invitation of Lotteries! - two days later from 4:30 p.m. in the Vienna Aula der Wissenschaften (Wollzeile 27a) at the official farewell celebration of Austria's Olympic team for the Games in Paris (July 26 to August 11). "We're really looking forward to the winner and this great evening," beams Lottery Lady Gerlinde Wohlauf.
After the boat trip, the last three "teams of the round" (Maria Rojach, Oberglan, ASV) will be competing at Casino Velden from 7.30 pm on Monday. No one is guaranteed to go home empty-handed. SC St. Veit, the first team to win the "Team of the Year" title for the second time, will receive a magnificent set of ERIMA tracksuits from the lotteries, while soccer networker Ralph "The Voice" Schader will once again pour out a cornucopia of super prizes for the invited teams - watches, original European Championship match balls, VIP tickets, etc. And Schader is not coming alone: as a star guest, he is bringing along the former fan favorite, goalkeeping legend Otto Konrad (59), who once started his top career at Sturm under coaching hero Walter Ludescher!
The only downer: Ludmannsdorf legionnaire Jure Skafar, "Bomber of the Year" with 57 goals, was injured in a serious foul in the last game of the season and unfortunately has to be substituted.
