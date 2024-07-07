The big celebration of the winners

More beautiful, bigger, more amazing - that's what Monday's final gala of the big Unterhaus campaign organized by "Kärntner Krone", Austrian Lotteries and Casino Velden promises to be. First of all, the lotteries invite the "Team of the Year", the Bomber and the Goalkeeper of the Year onto the popular excursion boat "Santa Lucia" for a wonderful cruise over the turquoise waves of Lake Wörthersee. The first, highly spectacular prize is already being played out: Gala presenter and soccer icon Roman Stary has put together a thrilling European Championship quiz with his buddy, coaching "fox" Gernot Machne. The winner can - with company, of course, and at the invitation of Lotteries! - two days later from 4:30 p.m. in the Vienna Aula der Wissenschaften (Wollzeile 27a) at the official farewell celebration of Austria's Olympic team for the Games in Paris (July 26 to August 11). "We're really looking forward to the winner and this great evening," beams Lottery Lady Gerlinde Wohlauf.