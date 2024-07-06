"No handball!"
Effenberg: “The best refereeing performance of the tournament”
While referee Anthony Taylor had to take a lot of criticism after the European Championship quarter-final between Spain and Germany (2:1), there is now also praise for the Englishman. Former footballer Stefan Effenberg saw "perhaps the best refereeing performance in the whole tournament".
At 1:1 in the 106th minute, the big upset of the match: Spain's Marc Cucurella blocked a shot from Germany's Jamal Musiala with his forearm. The DFB players immediately demanded a penalty - but to no avail. Even after the match, there was harsh criticism of Anthony Taylor's decision.
What Effenberg can't understand: "Now there's a big discussion about the supposed penalty that the DFB team didn't get and how unlucky that was - but I'd also like to remind you of Germany's luck: Kroos should have been yellow-carded after just four minutes for his foul on Pedri. Shortly afterwards, he was again too late against Lamine Yamal, but then put his foot on it again. That would have been a yellow card," writes the former professional in his column on "t-online".
"There's nodiscussion"
For Effenberg, one thing is certain: "For me, the action by Spain's Marc Cucurella was not a handball. There is no discussion. Cucurella's hand doesn't move away from his body, it moves towards his body, he pulls his arm away. That's a big difference, and that's what makes me decide not to award a penalty. Referee Anthony Taylor allowed play to continue, that was absolutely fine".
Taylor had impressed him "anyway - because he made his decisions on the pitch with full conviction, without the VAR. That was perhaps the best refereeing performance in the whole tournament," said Effenberg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.