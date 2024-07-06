Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Camps in Tyrol

Sports-loving children are waiting in the wings

Nachrichten
06.07.2024 19:00

The report card is finally in the bag, the school supplies are well stowed away - so the soccer and sports gear can be brought out! The good news: the soccer and sports camps run by Didi Constantini and Andi Schiener kick off next Monday - in Sölden. This will be followed by Ischgl, Ehrwald, Pfunds, Oberperfuss and Imst.

comment0 Kommentare

Girls and boys aged 6 to 14 years can look forward to training sessions in which playful, tactical, technical and coordination skills are trained. Alternative sports units, special children's mental training and life kinetics round off the program.

In Ischgl, the focus on sport is also offered. Here, motivated kids can look forward to a wide variety of sports, exercise and coordination - such as horse riding, tennis and athletics training.

There are also other activities in Ischgl, such as tennis. (Bild: Christian Forcher)
There are also other activities in Ischgl, such as tennis.
(Bild: Christian Forcher)

And nutrition also plays an important role: a healthy lunch is organized at each individual location.

"We provide the best quality"
"The number of students is increasing from year to year. This year, I am looking after around 550 children in total with my experienced team of trainers. Word is getting around that we provide the best quality. We are proud that we have built up such a good reputation and that so many parents trust us," emphasizes Schiener. The focus is on fun, enjoyment and togetherness.

All information

Information on the locations and registration can be found at www.fussballcamp-constantini.at

The camps in Sölden, Ischgl, Oberperfuss and Imst are already fully booked. However, there are still places left in Ehrwald and Pfunds. For all those interested, the motto is: "Be quick!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jasmin Steiner
Jasmin Steiner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf