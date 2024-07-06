Camps in Tyrol
Sports-loving children are waiting in the wings
The report card is finally in the bag, the school supplies are well stowed away - so the soccer and sports gear can be brought out! The good news: the soccer and sports camps run by Didi Constantini and Andi Schiener kick off next Monday - in Sölden. This will be followed by Ischgl, Ehrwald, Pfunds, Oberperfuss and Imst.
Girls and boys aged 6 to 14 years can look forward to training sessions in which playful, tactical, technical and coordination skills are trained. Alternative sports units, special children's mental training and life kinetics round off the program.
In Ischgl, the focus on sport is also offered. Here, motivated kids can look forward to a wide variety of sports, exercise and coordination - such as horse riding, tennis and athletics training.
And nutrition also plays an important role: a healthy lunch is organized at each individual location.
"We provide the best quality"
"The number of students is increasing from year to year. This year, I am looking after around 550 children in total with my experienced team of trainers. Word is getting around that we provide the best quality. We are proud that we have built up such a good reputation and that so many parents trust us," emphasizes Schiener. The focus is on fun, enjoyment and togetherness.
All information
Information on the locations and registration can be found at www.fussballcamp-constantini.at
The camps in Sölden, Ischgl, Oberperfuss and Imst are already fully booked. However, there are still places left in Ehrwald and Pfunds. For all those interested, the motto is: "Be quick!"
