"Yes, but different"
Does corona still exist, Mr. Doctor?
Few patients in Upper Austria currently have to be hospitalized with the infection. However, the virus has not disappeared and severe cases can affect one group in particular, says Helmut Salzer, Head of Infectious Diseases at Kepler University Hospital.
Does corona actually still exist? This question could be asked after the virus that has dominated us for so long has been rather quiet of late, with the exception of the wave in Mallorca.
Yes, the disease still exists, but in a different form - this is the summarized answer from Helmut Salzer, Head of Infectiology at the Kepler University Hospital in Linz. "The infection has changed due to the vaccination and increasing immunity in the population," says the doctor. "People with risk factors are now primarily affected, i.e. older people and people with underlying illnesses. They can still develop a severe course."
Older people more frequently hospitalized with Covid
A look at the statistics confirms this: 190 Upper Austrians over the age of 80 were admitted to hospital with Covid-19 this year. Among 15 to 29-year-olds, there were "only" eight. The virus currently seems to be taking a summer break, as hospitalizations are rather low compared to winter - see graph above. However, virus activity in wastewater is rising again slightly.
The coronavirus has not disappeared. But the infection has changed due to vaccination and increasing immunity.
Helmut Salzer, Infektiologie-Leiter im KUK
"We have one more virus"
"Corona will probably keep us busy again next winter," says Salzer. "Last year, influenza, RSA and Covid came together. We now have one more virus, which is noticeable in ward operations."
The Austrian vaccination plan is expected to be updated in the fall. Last year, vaccination was particularly recommended for people aged 60 and over and those with underlying illnesses.
