Does corona still exist, Mr. Doctor?

Older people more frequently hospitalized with Covid

A look at the statistics confirms this: 190 Upper Austrians over the age of 80 were admitted to hospital with Covid-19 this year. Among 15 to 29-year-olds, there were "only" eight. The virus currently seems to be taking a summer break, as hospitalizations are rather low compared to winter - see graph above. However, virus activity in wastewater is rising again slightly.