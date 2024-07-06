Transit area empty! Sinti & Roma now camp here

Strange! In previous years, the transit area for Sinti and Roma on the B 1 in Pichling has always been a hive of activity at the beginning of July. This year is different: during the "Krone" local inspection on Friday morning, not a single camper or caravan could be seen far and wide. The area is deserted, waiting for the next passers-by. According to local residents, the last visitors left around a week and a half ago. Before that, the site had always been busy since 13 January. The fact that things are unusually quiet at the moment could possibly also have something to do with the fact that - as reported - the financial police recently investigated the area.