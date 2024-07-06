Vorteilswelt
After rioting

No public viewing: ÖBB shows Turkey the red card

Nachrichten
06.07.2024 06:00

As there were unpleasant scenes at the public viewing of the European Championship match between Austria and Turkey in front of Vienna Central Station, ÖBB has shown the red card for today's Turkey match (9 pm). The main reason for this is to ensure that rail and bus services are not disrupted.

Passion, fan chants, cheers, tears - the City of Vienna's public viewings are there to show emotions.

Flying bottles and cans
However, as reported, there were scenes in front of the main train station on Tuesday surrounding Austria's loss in the round of 16 against Turkey that you don't like to see when watching soccer together.

Jostling, flying bottles and cans as well as the odd fight led to ÖBB canceling this Saturday's public viewing at the station.

Riots after the public viewing at Vienna Central Station (Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER)
Riots after the public viewing at Vienna Central Station
(Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER)

Focus on train and bus services
On the recommendation of the authorities, according to a statement from the Austrian Federal Railways. The decision to cancel the event was made by the organizer alone, according to the Vienna police. The focus is on ensuring that rail and bus services are not affected. As the match between Turkey and the Netherlands (9 p.m.) in particular - preceded by England's match against Switzerland at 6 p.m. - would have been expected to attract huge crowds, safety is being given priority today.

Fear of renewed riots
The fact that ÖBB is certainly afraid of riots is not being said out loud. The public viewings of yesterday's two duels, on the other hand, were shown on the screen as usual. There are also no plans to cancel the other locations in the city, such as in front of the town hall and in the Prater.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

