Bitter end to European Championships
Career over! Spaniards send Kroos into retirement
He was denied a happy ending in the DFB jersey! Toni Kroos' glorious career came to an end on Friday evening at the EURO. With a 2:1 victory after extra time in the quarter-finals against Germany, the Spaniards sent the 34-year-old into soccer retirement.
"He's a friend of mine. I've spoken to him a lot and he's given me a lot of advice. He's fundamental for Germany and for Real Madrid. Let's hope we can send Toni into retirement on Friday," Spain's Joselu had trumpeted before the European Championship clash. And so it turned out ...
Spain knocked hosts Germany out of the European Championship tournament with a 2:1 win after extra time, bringing Toni Kroos' hugely successful career to an end.
Does he already realize that it was his last game? "At the moment, the tournament is overriding. The dream we all had has been shattered. We played a good tournament. When you're so close to progressing to the next round, it's extremely bitter today," said the midfield strategist immediately after the final whistle.
Nobody could do that
The father-of-three did not extend his contract at Real Madrid, and he now made his farewell tour at the EURO. In recent weeks, many had tried to persuade him to continue his career after all. In vain - one of the all-time greats is leaving the soccer stage. With 34 titles, Kroos will go down in history as the most successful German footballer.
