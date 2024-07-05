Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bitter end to European Championships

Career over! Spaniards send Kroos into retirement

Nachrichten
05.07.2024 20:36

He was denied a happy ending in the DFB jersey! Toni Kroos' glorious career came to an end on Friday evening at the EURO. With a 2:1 victory after extra time in the quarter-finals against Germany, the Spaniards sent the 34-year-old into soccer retirement.

comment0 Kommentare

"He's a friend of mine. I've spoken to him a lot and he's given me a lot of advice. He's fundamental for Germany and for Real Madrid. Let's hope we can send Toni into retirement on Friday," Spain's Joselu had trumpeted before the European Championship clash. And so it turned out ...

Spain knocked hosts Germany out of the European Championship tournament with a 2:1 win after extra time, bringing Toni Kroos' hugely successful career to an end.

Toni Kroos (Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Toni Kroos
(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Does he already realize that it was his last game? "At the moment, the tournament is overriding. The dream we all had has been shattered. We played a good tournament. When you're so close to progressing to the next round, it's extremely bitter today," said the midfield strategist immediately after the final whistle.

Nobody could do that
The father-of-three did not extend his contract at Real Madrid, and he now made his farewell tour at the EURO. In recent weeks, many had tried to persuade him to continue his career after all. In vain - one of the all-time greats is leaving the soccer stage. With 34 titles, Kroos will go down in history as the most successful German footballer.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf