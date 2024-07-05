Vorteilswelt
Protection from "Beryl"

Local operators in Mexico ready for the hurricane

Nachrichten
05.07.2024 18:49

With wind speeds of 185 kilometers per hour, the dangerous hurricane "Beryl" approached Mexico's coast on Friday. Iván Alonso Martínez told "Krone" how he protects his restaurant in the popular seaside resort of Tulum from the hurricane.

More than 340,000 holidaymakers are currently visiting the Mexican peninsula of Yucatán, which is particularly popular with bathers. The highest warning level for the strongest Atlantic hurricane ever measured in July is currently in force there. At least around 100 flights to the area have therefore already been canceled.

According to the US hurricane center NHC and the Mexican weather service, the monster hurricane had temporarily reached the highest category (level 5), but has since weakened to level 2. On Friday evening, strong winds, heavy rainfall and dangerous storm surges are expected on the Riviera Maya, the coastal strip on Mexico's Caribbean coast.

Hurricane "Beryl" photographed from the International Space Station (ISS) (Bild: AP/NASA)
Hurricane "Beryl" photographed from the International Space Station (ISS)
(Bild: AP/NASA)

Many places closed, but tourists remain
For safety reasons, the international airport in Tulum as well as schools and archaeological sites remain closed. Soldiers are asking tourists to leave the beaches due to the acute danger. The governor of the state of Quintana Roo called on the population and tourists to get to safety.

However, many vacationers want to stay in the Mexican coastal region despite "Beryl", said the governor. Emergency accommodation was available. The larger hotels have set up their own safety zones for their visitors.

Large bolts as protection from the hurricane (Bild: Iván Alonso Martínez)
Large bolts as protection from the hurricane
(Bild: Iván Alonso Martínez)
Iván secured the roller shutters of his restaurant with large branches. (Bild: Iván Alonso Martínez)
Iván secured the roller shutters of his restaurant with large branches.
(Bild: Iván Alonso Martínez)
Nunca te rindas - "Never give up!" (Bild: Iván Alonso Martínez)
Nunca te rindas - "Never give up!"
(Bild: Iván Alonso Martínez)
The restaurant operator checks the safety precautions on the roofs (Bild: Iván Alonso Martínez)
The restaurant operator checks the safety precautions on the roofs
(Bild: Iván Alonso Martínez)
Water and gas storage tanks on the roofs of the restaurant (Bild: Iván Alonso Martínez)
Water and gas storage tanks on the roofs of the restaurant
(Bild: Iván Alonso Martínez)

Securing a restaurant
"Krone" reader Iván Alonso Martínez is also preparing for the arrival of "Beryl" and sends us pictures showing how he is securing his restaurant against the extremely dangerous hurricane.

He has secured the water and gas tanks on the roofs of his restaurant with large screws. Iván has also secured the closed roller shutters of his restaurant with strong branches. An iron grille protects the pipes and cables, next to it a plaque with the words: Nunca te rindas - "Never give up!"

We can only hope that the restaurant in Tulum will survive the monster hurricane unscathed and that Iván will be able to welcome many guests again as soon as the danger from "Beryl" has been averted.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sabina Maier
Sabina Maier
