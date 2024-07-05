Vorteilswelt
The Rockhouse shook

US rockers with a short gig – but long in the memory

Nachrichten
05.07.2024 22:00

Palaye Royale really rocked out at their first Salzburg concert - with a small downer.

The first performance by the band Palaye Royale in Salzburg will be remembered by many. The rockers from Las Vegas put on a show at the highest level of emo-rock from the very first moment on Thursday evening: from the opening song "Little Bastards" to the final riff of "Mr. Doctor Man", the electrifying atmosphere never let up.

Between My Chemical Romance and Placebo
Musically, the band can easily be placed between My Chemical Romance, Linkin Park and Placebo. The US musicians had the stage under control from the very first moment - the band's 400 fans were always sure of their lyrics and, above all, eager to dance. In short: the Rockhouse shook from the first to the last row.

Frontman Remington Leith fired up the audience. (Bild: Rockhouse/Wolfgang Kofler)
Frontman Remington Leith fired up the audience.
The charismatic frontman, Remington Leith, fired up the fans with his raspy yet melodic voice and his four bandmates for a good hour. That was the only negative thing about the evening: the gig was far too short - well, the band have to play a festival in Belgium today.

The short gig didn't dampen the mood of the fans. Even though some fans had been waiting in the empty Rockhouse garden since the morning.

Jakob Hilzensauer
