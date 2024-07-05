The Rockhouse shook
US rockers with a short gig – but long in the memory
Palaye Royale really rocked out at their first Salzburg concert - with a small downer.
The first performance by the band Palaye Royale in Salzburg will be remembered by many. The rockers from Las Vegas put on a show at the highest level of emo-rock from the very first moment on Thursday evening: from the opening song "Little Bastards" to the final riff of "Mr. Doctor Man", the electrifying atmosphere never let up.
Between My Chemical Romance and Placebo
Musically, the band can easily be placed between My Chemical Romance, Linkin Park and Placebo. The US musicians had the stage under control from the very first moment - the band's 400 fans were always sure of their lyrics and, above all, eager to dance. In short: the Rockhouse shook from the first to the last row.
The charismatic frontman, Remington Leith, fired up the fans with his raspy yet melodic voice and his four bandmates for a good hour. That was the only negative thing about the evening: the gig was far too short - well, the band have to play a festival in Belgium today.
The short gig didn't dampen the mood of the fans. Even though some fans had been waiting in the empty Rockhouse garden since the morning.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.