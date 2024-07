Stinky finger

ON THE OTHER hand, political correctness and the increasingly excessive regulatory mania associated with it, with its regulations and bans, seems to be slowly taking on bizarre forms: Absolutely legitimately, the graphic symbols of totalitarian systems of the past are banned. However, there are now words and phrases, such as the "N-word", which used to appear in the dictionary without hesitation, but which may now only be used in cases of complete social ostracism. And now hand signals have also entered the ban zone.