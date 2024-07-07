Retailer in hiding
Then rather not DAN, or is it?
The turmoil surrounding the disappearance of the operator of a kitchen studio in Ansfelden (Upper Austria) shows no sign of abating. Two injured parties who are waiting in vain for appliances, worktops and fronts have contacted the "Krone" again. Meanwhile, DAN has ended its cooperation with the retailer and set up an internal office for those affected.
The police have started an investigation, an initial report has already been submitted to the Linz public prosecutor's office, and more than 50 victims have contacted the Chamber of Labor alone - after the operator of a DAN kitchen studio in Ansfelden (Upper Austria) is no longer available for its customers and they are waiting in vain for their dream kitchens, associated appliances or similar items, the rumbling continues.
Pettenbach woman waits for worktops and appliances
Bettina Kronawetter from Pettenbach is another victim who has contacted the "Krone". The single mother paid 45,000 euros for the kitchen that should have been the crowning glory of her house renovation. Instead, the area in the house is still not finished: worktops and, above all, the appliances were never delivered.
Because of the building site we had due to the lack of a kitchen, we lived in the basement for two months and had to make do with a camping stove and an old fridge. We also barbecued a lot, which is fine now in summer. But it's difficult in winter.
Bettina Kronawetter aus Pettenbach ist Kundin bei dem mittlerweile geschlossenen Küchenstudio
"Before that, we had a 35-year-old fitted kitchen whose appliances no longer worked so well. Now I'm missing appliances worth 25,000 euros and the worktop would cost 12,000 euros." The 52-year-old tobacconist bought a dishwasher again last week, but she can't afford the rest at the moment.
Bettina Kronawetter is one of the many victims of the Ansfeld kitchen studio. The police are now also investigating the operator for fraud: customers had not only paid down payments over a long period of time, but even the entire kitchens, and either received no feedback, incorrect or partial delivery of kitchens, or had to collect and install them themselves.
We have set up a central office for this case. This is where the injured parties contact us. But there are differences: on the one hand, there are some who have paid 100 percent and others who have paid nothing at all.
Ewald Marschallinger, Geschäftsführer DAN Küchen
The latter happened to Tina Ratzinger: the family with two small children put down 23,500 euros for a kitchen in their own home. After a lot of back and forth, they had to collect and install it themselves instead of having it fitted as planned, as well as some of the appliances. Another DAN kitchen studio finally rectified the worst faults themselves so that the kitchen was at least usable. Nevertheless, the family is still missing appliances, fronts and parts, and after almost a year they are still stuck with the costs.
DAN "in close coordination with the authorities"
Kitchen manufacturer DAN has also become active in the background. An internal office has been set up for any victims of the closed kitchen studio to contact. "Everything is collected and recorded there. This is also being done in close coordination with the authorities," says Managing Director Ewald Marschallinger.
The aim: to avert damage as best as possible
How can customers be helped? "We work together with other studios or specialist retailers to prevent damage as far as possible. This means that the plans are redesigned, recalculated, compared with current promotions and so on," says Marschallinger, "if the stone surface is no longer inside, then we give the customer a worktop as a gift. We really look for solutions".
"You won't be able to solve everything"
However, Marschallinger is aware: "We won't be able to solve everything, but there are already very, very good examples and positive signals in the surrounding studios." The relationship between the former partner and DAN is on ice. "The cooperation has been terminated by the law firm Wolf Theiss with immediate effect. The use of the intangible property rights is also prohibited," emphasizes the manager.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.