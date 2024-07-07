Then rather not DAN, or is it?

The latter happened to Tina Ratzinger: the family with two small children put down 23,500 euros for a kitchen in their own home. After a lot of back and forth, they had to collect and install it themselves instead of having it fitted as planned, as well as some of the appliances. Another DAN kitchen studio finally rectified the worst faults themselves so that the kitchen was at least usable. Nevertheless, the family is still missing appliances, fronts and parts, and after almost a year they are still stuck with the costs.