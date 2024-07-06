At Miba in Laakirchen
Parking spaces have to make way for training center
In spring 2026, the Miba apprentices in Laakirchen will move into a new building. 12 million euros will be invested in this, and the ground-breaking ceremony took place on Friday. With the start of construction work, some employees will also have to move their cars - because parking spaces will have to make way for the training center.
A new friction materials plant is being built in Mexico, production of power electronics resistors is being expanded in Styria, and a new factory is also being built in China - Miba is investing tens of millions to keep its network of sites fit for the future. But investments are also being made right on the doorstep: 12 million euros are being invested in the construction of a new center for the training of skilled workers and apprentices in Laakirchen.
The ground-breaking ceremony took place yesterday and work on the building, which will be named "Base 27", is due to start soon. As soon as the excavators start rolling, a lot of internal logistics will be required. This is because the new training center is being built on an area where employees can currently still park their cars.
"The space that will be lost will be added to our parking garage," revealed boss F. Peter Mitterbauer a few weeks ago. The vehicles of 80 employees will therefore find space in the Miba parking garage in the future.
Own parking spaces rented
However, as additional spaces will be occupied in the course of the work, a further 100 employees and their cars will be relocated by the time the project is completed in spring 2026. The company has rented its own parking spaces.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.