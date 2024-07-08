Already 107 stores
Why the XXXLutz brand is Europe’s furniture rocket
Bruce Darnell was there, Oliver Pocher and Johann Lafer didn't miss the opening either! The XXXLutz Group inaugurated its new location in Linz with a star-studded line-up. Space was also created for mömax in the provincial capital. According to spokesman Thomas Saliger, the brand is the fastest growing furniture retail concept in Europe.
The team has grown from 100 to 250 employees, a completely new location that also plays all the tricks in terms of technology - in May, the XXXLutz Group inaugurated what it claims is the most modern furniture store in Europe in Hafenstraße in Linz. Two brands are under one roof here: a mömax also occupies a total of around 5500 square meters of sales space right next to XXXLutz.
With the opening in Linz, Mömax opened its 21st furniture store in Austria. The brand now operates a total of 107 stores, as it is also represented in Germany, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, Romania, Poland, Bulgaria and Switzerland. Company spokesman Thomas Saliger enthuses about the "incredible expansion" in recent years: "Mömax is definitely the fastest growing furniture retail concept in Europe."
This is also due to the manageability of the stores, which is necessary for a good appearance. In terms of product range, the company has adapted to today's consumer behavior, which means that people are furnishing their homes more often and with more variety.
Further expansion planned
"However, this is only possible if the products are very reasonably priced," says the manager of the Wels-based furniture retail giant. The expansion course will continue: "Mömax is an extremely exciting line and one of our successful concepts, which we are driving forward extremely quickly across Europe," says Saliger.
