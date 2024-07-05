"Plan days big"
Applegate: This is what she wants to do before she dies
Ever since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, she has been thinking about her mortality. In a post on X, Christina Applegate has now revealed what is still on her "bucket list" - things she absolutely wants to do before she dies.
"There are two things I want to do in the remaining days of my life," Applegate explained in the tweet. "I want to work with Shirley MacLaine and I want to drink shots with Cher!"
"Plan my days big"
To then add: "Yes, I plan my days big - just so you know."
The 'A Terribly Nice Family' actress had revealed in recent months that the severe symptoms of her illness had also caused her to suffer from depression. In an interview with "Vanity Fair" last year, she also announced that she would probably not take on any more Hollywood roles - because the challenges posed by MS are too serious for her.
Intimate problems divulged
Instead of being behind the camera, she has since co-hosted the podcast "MeSsy", in which she talks to "Sopranos" star Jamie-Lynn Sigler about the challenges of her life with MS.
Among other things, she revealed in the new episode that she now has problems shaving sensitive areas of her body. She first called Sigler the "Simon to my Garfunkel", only to quickly change the subject and explain in reference to the singer's curly head: "That's what my bush looks like at the moment."
Giggling, Applegate finally revealed: "Shave when your belly is as big as mine." She had to lift it up to reach her private parts, but: "You're one-handed, you try to stand and you fall over in the shower. I know a lot of people with MS can relate to that."
