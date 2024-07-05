European Championship thriller in the ticker
Spain v Germany, LIVE from 6pm
The young ball artists from Spain clash with hosts Germany. Two of the strongest teams at this European Championship so far will meet in the quarter-finals. We will be reporting live (see ticker below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
Young stars among themselves
Germany's "Wusiala" or Spain's super dribbler? The European Championship quarter-final between Germany and Spain is also a comparison of young stars. Jamal Musiala (21) and Florian Wirtz (21) for the hosts will face Spain's dream pair of wingers Nico Williams (21) and Lamine Yamal (16) in Stuttgart on Friday (18:00). Together, the quartet are 79 years old - only three more than the 38-year-old team seniors Manuel Neuer and Jesús Navas.
Their paths will rarely cross on the pitch. And their attacking play is also different. Williams and Yamal are real wingers, with a lot of pace and very tricky. Musiala and Wirtz are more like ten-man strikers who use their wit to dribble around the opposition and set up goals. All four youngsters have already had their eye-catching moments during the tournament, with Musiala standing out.
Musiala almost unstoppable
After his third goal of the tournament in the 2-0 win over Denmark, the Munich player's words sounded almost like a threat to the competition. "I think I can play even better," Musiala emphasized. This is the Bayern professional's third tournament. At his first, the 2021 European Championship, the son of a German mother and a Nigerian father was 18 and his team-mates called him "Bambi". Musiala now has 33 international caps, eleven more than Wirtz. The Leverkusen double winner looked tired recently. He was given a break from the starting eleven in the round of 16 against Denmark. When he came in, he looked fresher.
What Barcelona teenager Yamal has shown in an adult tournament has been the most astonishing so far. Technically, the son of an expatriate from Equatorial Guinea and a Moroccan, born near the Catalan capital, is a feast for the eyes. He can also keep up with his opponents physically. Comparisons were quickly drawn. In response to those with Barça icon Lional Messi, Yamal told radio station Onda Cero: "I've only just started. I hope to have half his career."
Yamal's direct opponent on Friday will probably be David Raum, who is ten years older. "Age is no longer a big issue in soccer," said the Leipzig professional about the age difference. "The boy has been playing in the first team at FC Barcelona for some time now. And he's now also established himself in the national team. That's why you no longer need to talk about a child." Yamal turns 17 the day before the European Championship final.
"Players who make the difference"
Williams' roots also lie in Africa. His parents' story began when they fled Ghana, abandoned by smugglers, through the Sahara to the Spanish exclave of Melilla. They were granted asylum after claiming to come from the civil war country of Liberia. Nico and his older brother Inaki were finally born in the Basque country. The 30-year-old is like a father figure to Nico. Both matured into professionals at Athletic Bilbao. Williams only extended his contract with the traditional club in the winter, but there is said to be an exit clause of 60 million euros. Yamal has already expressed his desire to play together at Barcelona.
"They are players who make the difference, there are fewer and fewer of them," Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal said of his team-mates. "They are very young players, with a lot of carefreeness. They don't care who the opponent is. They always try to play the same way."
