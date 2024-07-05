Spain v Germany, LIVE from 6pm

"Players who make the difference"

Williams' roots also lie in Africa. His parents' story began when they fled Ghana, abandoned by smugglers, through the Sahara to the Spanish exclave of Melilla. They were granted asylum after claiming to come from the civil war country of Liberia. Nico and his older brother Inaki were finally born in the Basque country. The 30-year-old is like a father figure to Nico. Both matured into professionals at Athletic Bilbao. Williams only extended his contract with the traditional club in the winter, but there is said to be an exit clause of 60 million euros. Yamal has already expressed his desire to play together at Barcelona.