Looking for a club
The ex-Altachers are rather difficult to place
Of the ten players who have left Rheindörfler, six are still without a new employer. Only goalkeepers Jakob Odehnal and Alexander Eckmayr as well as defender Constantin Reiner have already found new clubs.
Many of the players who left Altach after the end of last season are obviously finding it difficult to get a new contract with other clubs. So far, only Jakob Odehnal (FAC), Constantin Reiner (Poland) and Alexander Eckmayr (WSG Tirol) have found new employers, while Manuel Prietl has hung up his boots for good.
Tobias Schützenauer, Felix Strauss, Jan Zwischenbrugger, Nosa Edokpolor, Dominik Reiter and Jan Jurcec, on the other hand, are looking for new clubs. Felix Strauss is looking to play abroad, but the Salzburg player did not want to reveal in which league.
For Zwischenbrugger from Schnepfau, the end of his career is on the horizon, but the Altach record player would like to continue as a professional for one more season. Nosa Edokpolor is currently on trial at German second division club FC Nuremberg. If he ends up there, he will compete with ex-Lustenau player Danilo Soares for the left-back position.
There are few signs of a new club for Jan Jurcec and Dominik Reiter. They don't even appear in the rumor market. Altach's former number two in goal, Tobias Schützenauer, is also not currently being discussed by any club. However, the fact that none of the ex-Altach players are taking part in the training sessions for out-of-contract players organized by the footballers' union suggests that negotiations are taking place behind the scenes.
Normal training routine
In Altach, everything is going according to plan in preparation. Only the injured Madritsch and Diawara are currently not in team training. The Rheindörfler will play their next test match for the Bundesliga season starting on August 4th tomorrow (10:30) at second division club SW Bregenz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
