The ex-Altachers are rather difficult to place

There are few signs of a new club for Jan Jurcec and Dominik Reiter. They don't even appear in the rumor market. Altach's former number two in goal, Tobias Schützenauer, is also not currently being discussed by any club. However, the fact that none of the ex-Altach players are taking part in the training sessions for out-of-contract players organized by the footballers' union suggests that negotiations are taking place behind the scenes.