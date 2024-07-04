FPÖ makes people laugh
Fierce debate about “poisonous green minister”
Members of parliament had an emotional debate in the National Council on Thursday afternoon. The FPÖ tabled an urgent motion including a motion of censure against Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens). However, the ÖVP, which sharply criticized Gewessler's unilateral action in Brussels on the renaturation regulation, remained loyal to the ecologists in the coalition.
The SPÖ and NEOS also did not vote in favor of the motion of censure. There were 28 votes in favor and 143 against. Gewessler was supported by the presence of her Green government colleagues Werner Kogler and Johannes Rauch (Greens).
FPÖ MP caused laughter
The debate was opened by FPÖ MP Susanne Fürst. Her speech caused much laughter in the Green ranks. "I have seen a farm from the inside and know that farmers get up in the morning and look after the animals," said Fürst. "Anyone who thinks that the renaturation law is a new law is wrong. You can find it in the communist manifesto".
Anyone who believes that the renaturation law is a new law is wrong. It can be found in the communist manifesto.
Green energy spokesperson Lukas Hammer commented on this statement by the blue mandatary with a "Bingo!"
Greens take offense at FPÖ
The Freedom Party believes that renaturation would lead to the expropriation of farmers and cost billions of euros. Renaturation means "encroaching on property" and entails "terrible encroachments on our basic rights".
"Not even Kim in North Korea would dare to present this law," Fürst used drastic comparisons. Statements such as: "The farmers' dreams are being shattered" caused laughter.
Kickl slaps down ÖVP
In his speech, FPÖ party leader Herbert Kickl primarily took aim at the ÖVP and Chancellor Karl Nehammer. He said he was a "weakling" and an armchair stickler. The ÖVP would not only humiliate and betray itself, but also the farmers.
He called Gewessler a "poisonous green minister" and spoke of an "eco-communism" that the Greens want to spread across the world. He insulted the Turkish-Green government as "sadomasochistic theater".
Gewessler rejects the accusation
Gewessler vigorously rejected the accusation of a breach of the constitution and abuse of office several times, which earned her a few heckles from the ÖVP. Her approval of the renaturation was correct, she said, because "nature protects us, but nature can hardly protect itself".
According to her, more than 80 percent of protected habitats in the EU are endangered. "It is time to work in harmony with nature and not against it."
"Kickl and the FPÖ are banking on chaos"
Farmers' Association President Georg Strasser reiterated his criticism of Gewessler, but also lashed out at the FPÖ. "Drink a little less champagne and chop a little more, Mr. Vilimsky (FPÖ MEP, note)."
Strasser justified the rejection of the motion of censure against Gewessler by saying that they wanted to bring the legislative period to an orderly end: "Kickl and the FPÖ are going for chaos."
