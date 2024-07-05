Oldest dairy cow in service is a proud 21 years old

Milk quality tends to increase with age

The special feature is not the quantity of milk, but "Waupi's" mature age. "Cows can also produce 100,000 liters in around eight years, but this naturally puts the animals under a certain amount of stress," Steininger points out. "At peak times, 'Waupi' produced 8,000 liters per year, now it's around 4,000." The quantity of milk decreases with age. However, the opposite is true for quality: "The less milk a cow produces, the more fat and protein it contains. The quality does not suffer as a result," says the expert.