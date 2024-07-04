Honor after death
Exhibition for Sepp Forcher opens on the Glockner
"Between words and peaks": A permanent exhibition on the Kaiser-Franz-Josefs-Höhe has been dedicated to the "Krone" columnist and TV presenter Sepp Forcher, who died in 2021.
Sepp Forcher, long-time "Krone" columnist, TV presenter and legend, is honored posthumously once again. Großglockner Hochalpenstraßen AG opened a new permanent exhibition in the visitor center on the Kaiser-Franz-Josefs-Höhe on Thursday - "Sepp Forcher - Between Words and Peaks".
The show presents the different, sometimes lesser-known sides of Forcher, displayed on oversized pages in the room. "My father was a collector of moments that he put into words. Because what many people don't know about him: That he devoted almost as much attention to reading and writing as he did to climbing peaks," explained his son Karl Forcher.
Stones from many peaks
GROHAG obtained some of the items now on display from Dorotheum, where numerous personal items from his estate were auctioned off last year. For example, there are some stones on display whose significance is not necessarily obvious at first glance: The alpinist used to take home a stone from every mountain he climbed and unite them in his garden to form a silent monument in memory of the mountain he had conquered. Some stones from Forcher's favorite places are presented in the exhibition.
Forcher had always emphasized "that the Grossglockner was the mountain of his life and that the Grossglockner High Alpine Road, which connects Salzburg and Carinthia in equal measure, was the most beautiful road in the world for him," said Glockner Roads board member Johannes Hörl.
