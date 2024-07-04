Exhibition for Sepp Forcher opens on the Glockner

Stones from many peaks

GROHAG obtained some of the items now on display from Dorotheum, where numerous personal items from his estate were auctioned off last year. For example, there are some stones on display whose significance is not necessarily obvious at first glance: The alpinist used to take home a stone from every mountain he climbed and unite them in his garden to form a silent monument in memory of the mountain he had conquered. Some stones from Forcher's favorite places are presented in the exhibition.