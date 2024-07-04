"Almost an addiction"
Fifth chip gives Viennese access to the car
Viennese entrepreneur Tom Urbanek experiences his personal "Independence Day" on July 4. After the credit card, the house key and a few other functions, the car key will in future also be "always at hand", or rather IN his hand. The now fifth chip was implanted in front of the camera on Thursday.
The security technology entrepreneur is transferring more and more functions to his body. With his previous chips, he can pay, enter the gym and his own home without a key, but Urbanek also locks the alarm system by hand. The fifth chip was added on Thursday and will allow the passionate amateur sportsman to access his car as soon as the swelling has healed.
While many people shudder at the thought, procedures like this have long since ceased to be a specialty for the entrepreneur, as he explains. "It's almost part of normality. Having chips implanted also has a certain addictive potential," laughs the Viennese in an interview with krone.tv. Of course, there are one or two ideas that could still be implemented. He doesn't want to give too much away, but: "For example, you could use chips to store passwords for laptop access or links that can then be opened via contact on a smartphone."
The new chip is different from the others, it is a technical advancement, so to speak: "You can program this chip with so-called mini-apps using an app on your cell phone. A mini-app is the Tesla function that transfers the Tesla Key Card to a chip," explains Urbanek.
However, the Viennese is not worried about being hacked. This is because the chips are purely passive, meaning they have no energy source that needs to be charged. "That means I can't be found with them. It always needs the opposite side, be it the door, the alarm system or the terminal at the checkout. This has the energy source that reads the chip."
Half human, half machine?
Half human, half machine is still a bit far-fetched, even in Urbanek's case, but various developments, such as Elon Musk's Neuralink, suggest that humanity could be heading in this direction. "I believe that sooner or later we will say goodbye to cell phones. They are already a part of us anyway. I believe that sooner or later these functions will migrate into our bodies. That's spooky, of course. But I think it will go in that direction."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.