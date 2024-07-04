Hunters save cute bambis from mowing death

"The goat lays the initially odorless fawns in a field or meadow and only visits them to suckle so as not to attract the attention of predators," the hunters know. If danger comes, the little ones duck down and are therefore virtually invisible. Good if a predator is really coming, bad if a combine harvester or tractor is driving past. It is estimated that 25,000 bambis are killed in Austria every year as a result. Not to mention small hares or young partridges and pheasants. Paul Moser and Thomas Waldsich have been responsible for the hunting ground since April of this year. "Unfortunately, things keep happening because the farmers don't report mowing," says Paul Moser. In the meantime, however, word has gotten around: There are two people in the West district who try to prevent mowing deaths. If the farmer calls them, they make sure that the land is searched with the dogs shortly before mowing.