“Redefining the rules of the game for collective bargaining”

Working hours are also a much-discussed topic in this country. In your opinion, do Styrians work too little?

Of course you can't lump it all together. I even believe that it is necessary to offer more part-time work in combination with reasonable childcare. In my speech, I was referring more to those people who voluntarily decide to work less - that is perfectly legitimate. But I can't say that I pay less into a pot and then take the whole thing out if the worst comes to the worst. That would lead to social injustice. Regardless of the fact that it will become increasingly difficult if more and more people want to work part-time, because at some point the whole system will no longer work. The question is also how much pension people who work part-time will receive.