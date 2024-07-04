British GP
Tension ahead of Norris and Verstappen’s reunion
The collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris at the Austrian Grand Prix is still fresh in the minds of everyone involved. It remains to be seen what will happen after the incident, but it will certainly be the dominant topic ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone this weekend. According to Verstappen, there will be a discussion. The Red Bull driver has so far refused to accept any blame for the Spielberg fiasco.
For Red Bull Racing, the conclusion of an exhausting Grand Prix triple-header is the second home race within a week, as the Austrian-licensed racing team is based in Milton Keynes, which is a half-hour drive from the Silverstone Circuit. In Austria, Verstappen missed out on a seemingly certain victory in the closing stages after a series of problems - such as a botched pit stop due to a stuck wheel nut.
However, the collision with Norris' onrushing McLaren on the 64th lap was the decisive factor in his fall back to fifth place. The two had previously engaged in a wheel-to-wheel duel over several laps. When Norris attempted to pass Verstappen on the outside in turn 3, the Dutchman pushed his challenger off the track while braking, in the opinion of the judges. There was contact, both cars suffered tire damage, but only Norris retired. Verstappen finished in the points despite a ten-second penalty and extended his championship lead to 81 points.
Norris was bitterly disappointed after his retirement and announced that he would question his friendship with Verstappen. He was waiting for an explanation from the 26-year-old, who has long been known as an aggressive driver. In his team's preview, Verstappen said: "There were some mistakes in the race that really cost us, but we also have to look at the good moments we had during the weekend, including winning the sprint and taking pole position twice."
Those responsible at Red Bull argue that the incident should be treated as a normal race incident. McLaren team boss Andrea Stella was of the opposite opinion: "The entire world population knows who is responsible for this - except for one group of people," he explained, referring to Verstappen.
Red Bull is coming to Silverstone with an upgrade and hopes to make full use of its strength on the high-speed circuit. The two cars driven by Verstappen and Sergio Perez will be sporting a special livery designed by a fan. The reason for this is Red Bull's 20th anniversary in Formula 1.
Most recently in Spielberg, the racing team faced competition from McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari. The winner was Mercedes driver George Russell. "There is a great energy and momentum within the team, and last weekend's result contributes to that," said team boss Toto Wolff. Norris was cautiously optimistic. "We know we have a fast car that can fight for wins on any type of circuit, which makes us excited for the rest of the season," he emphasized. The Brit kept quiet about his relationship with Max Verstappen ahead of his home race.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.