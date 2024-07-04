After brutal attacks
Bischofshofen steps up security measures
The brutal attack on a young man (21) at the end of June shocked far beyond the borders of the town of Bischofshofen. The municipality is now taking measures: Security, dogs, video surveillance.
Violence, drugs, filth. The area around Bischofshofen train station has made negative headlines several times in recent years. Developments reached a sad climax on June 23: several youths attacked a small group, including a Kosovar. The attackers beat up the 21-year-old until he lay unconscious on the platform. The man had to be put into a coma.
Dogs and safety summit
The municipality has now reacted and wants to increase security in the city center and around the station. For example, a security service including a dog will patrol at night and the security team will be strengthened.
The municipality also wants to legally review video surveillance at neuralgic points. In addition, the municipal police station is to be staffed again in the evening, according to the city's urgent request.
A security summit with authorities, politicians and citizens is to be held on July 15.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
