70 speeding cars confiscated throughout Austria

Confiscation for a maximum of 14 days

If the speeding driver is driving a vehicle that does not belong to them, law enforcement agencies have the option of temporarily confiscating vehicles on the spot for a maximum of 14 days. In this case, however, the vehicles may not be declared forfeited and auctioned off. This also applies to leased or rental cars. In such cases, a lifetime driving ban is entered on the driver's license of the speeding driver.