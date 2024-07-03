Two of them permanently
70 speeding cars confiscated throughout Austria
Since the new road traffic regulations in Austria, under which cars of extreme speeders may be impounded, only two have been permanently confiscated. So far, a total of 70 speeding cars have been temporarily confiscated by officials.
According to standard.at, Lower Austria (18) and Tyrol (15) have seen the most confiscations. However, the exact number of vehicles confiscated cannot be determined. According to the Ministry of the Interior, this is a "complex matter". This means that there is no nationwide authority that can provide an exact number of confiscations.
Over 80 km/h in the local area
With the 34th amendment to the Road Traffic Act (StVO), since March 1, 2024, the vehicle can be confiscated and subsequently auctioned off if the speed limit exceeds 80 km/h in urban areas and 90 km/h outside urban areas.
Confiscation for a maximum of 14 days
If the speeding driver is driving a vehicle that does not belong to them, law enforcement agencies have the option of temporarily confiscating vehicles on the spot for a maximum of 14 days. In this case, however, the vehicles may not be declared forfeited and auctioned off. This also applies to leased or rental cars. In such cases, a lifetime driving ban is entered on the driver's license of the speeding driver.
However, the final confiscation and possible auctioning of speeding cars is the responsibility of around 80 provincial criminal authorities throughout Austria.
Two cars permanently impounded
One of the two permanently impounded cars comes from a 21-year-old from Lower Austria who was caught by the police at 247 km/h. So far, however, no auction proceedings have been initiated. However, no auction proceedings have taken place so far. The second vehicle was in the district of Bruck-Mürzzuschlag in Styria. Also without an auction.
Last case in Tyrol
Most recently, a Tyrolean man (20) with three children (aged 4, 9 and 10) in the car had his vehicle and driving license confiscated after he was driving 74 km/h too fast on a country road.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.