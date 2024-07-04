GAK are planning a “triple coup”

The GAK coach will have to do without Markus Rusek (meniscus surgery) and Gabriel Zirngast (shoulder) at the start of the season, so he hopes that the additions will soon be able to help: "The Slovenian U21 team player Tio Cipot is a flexible attacking player who we have loaned from La Spezia in Serie B. The Australian Jacob Italiano from Gladbach II is very strong on the run and should march up and down the side." He is a little more defensive than flank turbo Dominik Frieser (Hartberg). Fighting machine Moritz Eder (Saalfelden) is an alternative for the right side of defense.