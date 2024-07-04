Coach reveals:
GAK are planning a “triple coup”
GAK coach Gernot Messner gave the "Krone" an insight into his plans, which he wants to implement before the cracker kick-off against Salzburg in around a month's time (August 2, 8.30pm).
Between the first preparation camp in Admont and the second (next week) in Loipersdorf, promoted team GAK will test away at second division side Voitsberg on Friday (19). And coach Gernot Messner wants to take another step towards the necessary further development: "We will increasingly work with a back three in defense, which is simply necessary against some opponents like Salzburg and Sturm. Our back four works well, but we need to become more flexible."
After the cup warm-up in Velden (26.7.), GAK will face the ultimate endurance test in the league opener in Graz on 2 August: "Salzburg are a real force to be reckoned with in the first game, so there's no time to slowly get used to the league," Messner is clear, "I would have hoped for something easier, but at least we can present ourselves to a large audience live on ORF and Sky."
The GAK coach will have to do without Markus Rusek (meniscus surgery) and Gabriel Zirngast (shoulder) at the start of the season, so he hopes that the additions will soon be able to help: "The Slovenian U21 team player Tio Cipot is a flexible attacking player who we have loaned from La Spezia in Serie B. The Australian Jacob Italiano from Gladbach II is very strong on the run and should march up and down the side." He is a little more defensive than flank turbo Dominik Frieser (Hartberg). Fighting machine Moritz Eder (Saalfelden) is an alternative for the right side of defense.
Because the Japanese Atsushi Zaizen (most recently Amstetten) could still be sold, Messner hopes that he will have three new "difference makers" for central midfield, central defense and attack on board as soon as possible (before the test match against Besiktas Istanbul): "However, such quality costs a lot of money," he sighs. Messner brushes off rumors that Admira is angling for Michael Cheukoua: "That's just a hoax!"
On the sidelines of the preparations, the GAK coach is of course following the EURO closely - and after Austria's elimination, he has decided on his personal favorite: "Spain!"
