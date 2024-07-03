Pesticide sprayer instead of machine gun

"A life in peace - that's all people want"

During a visit from Austrian journalists, the small farmers proudly show how they make humus and protect their harvest from periods of drought. They present their harvest at a market. 10 Metical for an avocado - the equivalent of 14 cents. "What the people here want is a life in peace - that's all they want," says Michael Butschek, who was born in Lower Austria and is responsible for the DELPAZ project in Sofala.