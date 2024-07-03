Vorteilswelt
WAC II in regional league

Restart imminent! Now the ASK coach resigns

Nachrichten
03.07.2024 20:59

Things continue to go wrong at soccer club ASK Klagenfurt! After withdrawing from the regional league, the Klagenfurt team does not know what the future holds for the club. However, a cooperation with HSV Klagenfurt is on the horizon and the Carinthian League is once again a topic of discussion. Coach Dietmar Thuller has had enough - he has now resigned. . .

comment0 Kommentare

Quo vadis, ASK? After the collapse of the cooperation with Austria Klagenfurt, the traditional club from St. Peter is threatened with a start at the bottom. On Monday, they informed the KFV that they would not be participating in the Regionalliga Mitte. "We can no longer put together a competitive team for the league ourselves. We only have four or five players left," explained sporting director "Motte" Dollinger after yesterday's board meeting.

WAC benefits from the ASK farce. (Bild: Sobe Hermann)
WAC benefits from the ASK farce.
(Bild: Sobe Hermann)

Coach steps down after five years
Dietmar Thuller has resigned as coach. "I gave everything for the club every day for five years. In the second year in the lower league, we became champions, then third and first in the league - now we have managed to stay in the regional league with lower league players. I now need a break. If it had worked out with Austria, I would have carried on - but not like this."

2nd division or Carinthian league?
At the ASK board meeting yesterday, Wednesday, there were good talks with HSV regarding a cooperation. Dollinger: "We will definitely compete in the 2nd division, maybe even in the Carinthian League after all." However, there is no time to lose - the lower division starts again in a month's time. At the end of the week, the association will also meet to discuss ASK.

According to the ÖFB, ASK's ÖFB Cup place may not be passed on to any other starter. The association will also decide whether the club keeps the ticket. It probably depends on where Klagenfurt will play.

WAC happy to step in
The WAC Amateurs have already informed the association that they will take over the vacant place in the regional league. As the best-placed team to be relegated, the Jungwölfe were the first to be asked whether they would like to replace ASK.



Albert Kurka
