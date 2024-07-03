Fussach case
Former mayor: “Should have taken a closer look”
Day six of the trial surrounding the Fussach financial affair began on Wednesday with the questioning of the former mayor.
Questioned about the financial inconsistencies in the municipality of Fussach by Verena Wackerle, the presiding judge of the panel of lay judges, the former mayor Ernst Blum protested his innocence and denied having knowingly committed any abuse of office. However, he admitted: "I should have taken a closer look and checked."
For example, in the case of transfers from the municipality's main account. According to Blum, these were carried out by the former finance manager, who was also on trial. He did not have a friendly relationship with the finance manager: "It was a businesslike and professional working relationship." Blum answered the judge's question as to why the controls had been so lax by referring to his extensive activities as mayor, among other things.
However, a "show of force" by the opposition to exclude him as mayor from the new "modern administration" project had worsened the relationship with the finance director. In the end, he had developed massive health problems, resulting in two burnouts. Blum's questioning will continue on Thursday.
State Court of Audit uncovered mismanagement
The Feldkirch public prosecutor's office brought charges against Blum and the municipality's former finance manager last year after the Vorarlberg State Court of Audit uncovered gross deficiencies and mismanagement in the municipal administration of Fußach in 2021. According to the complaint, the then finance manager of the municipality of Fußach allegedly collected around 250,000 euros in unlawfully received bonuses, overtime allowances and overtime payments.
He is also accused of having paid the then mayor Ernst Blum a functional allowance of 4000 euros. Blum is therefore now suspected of having wrongfully collected the 4,000 euros and of having approved or failed to check the unlawful additional remuneration of the head of finance.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
