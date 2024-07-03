Repayment freeze expires, Ukraine faces default

A few days ago, the British business magazine "The Economist" reported on a possible default by Ukraine in August. Several private investment companies then expect the resumption of debt repayments, which were suspended at the beginning of the war. Kiev does not see itself in a position to do so and expects a debt haircut or at least a debt restructuring. According to calculations by The Economist, the country's debt burden will rise to 94% of gross domestic product by the end of the year. In the eurozone, a maximum value of 60 percent is considered stable.