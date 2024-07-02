Thoughts of retirement
Arnautovic: “Maybe that’s it!”
Will Austria's bitter exit in the round of 16 of the 2024 European Football Championship even lead to a major upheaval in the red-white-red team? At least in the acute phase of frustration and grief following the 2-1 defeat to Turkey in Leipzig, captain Marko Arnautovic hinted at his departure. "It could be that it was the last match for me ..."
Even if he may not have made it 100 percent clear: Arnautovic is unlikely to have been referring to his career as a whole, which he may be thinking of ending. Even if the Viennese is no longer one of the very youngest at the age of 35, he is still doing well at club level as a player for Italian champions Inter Milan.
However, his 115th international match for Austria could now be his last - it was bitter that "Arnie" was unable to score in this all-important European Championship round of 16. Despite two dangerous moves in front of the Turkish goal.
"It's madness that we're going out like this!"
In the "Servus" interview, Arnautovic, who appeared to be badly affected and struggling to keep his composure, said that it was "madness that we came out of the game like this". It was very quiet in the dressing room, only the coach said a few words, including "Cheer up!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
