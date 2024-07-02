Was just a "quickie"
Amira Pocher shows off her new boyfriend for the first time
Amira Pocher (31) and "taff" presenter Christian Düren (34) are now officially lovers. The two lovebirds took to the red carpet together for the very first time at the Marc Cain fashion show in Potsdam ...
How exciting! Beaming with affection, the two now ventured out in public as a couple. While posing in front of the cameras, Christian's hand slipped lower and lower onto Amira's hip, reports the "Bild" newspaper.
However, the big show turned out to be a "quickie" - it lasted less than a minute. Christian Düren disappeared behind the photo wall again in a flash. The interviews were conducted by his beloved alone.
"I am very relieved! The time was right! I'm glad that the game of hide-and-seek is finally over," the ex of comedian Oliver Pocher (46) confessed to Bild. "Now I have to get used to the fact that I no longer have to cut him out of every Instagram story," laughed the presenter.
Patchwork with Olli works great
Life as a patchwork family is also going well. "It was a good idea to move so close to Olli. In the beginning it was suboptimal and stressful for me, but now it works great. We are very flexible when it comes to childcare and can spontaneously step in for the other for an hour. That's great," says Amira enthusiastically.
Are children already planned?
The only question is - will there be more children? After all, Amira announced in her podcast that she was no longer taking the pill. "I stopped taking the pill because it's just not good for my body. More children? I'm still young, I could go through with it two or three more times ...", she told Bild.
Amira and Düren have been in a relationship since the beginning of 2024, but have known each other for years due to the same management. It wasn't until the end of 2023, a few months after their break-up with Oliver Pocher, that they realized there was more to it. Things really sparked at the beginning of this year - during their vacation in Cape Town.
"Dress rehearsal passed"
They also spent time together on Mallorca. Amira's children were also there. "The vacation with my children was a dress rehearsal. It worked really well. He passed the dress rehearsal. If it hadn't worked out, we wouldn't be together," says Amira proudly. Will they move in together soon? "Yes, that's an option! But not yet!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
