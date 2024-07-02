Transmission to humans
Bird flu: milking machine catastrophe feared
It is a worrying development concerning the bird flu virus: according to a new US study, the pathogen can remain infectious for hours on milking machines. This means that H5N1 can infect not only cows but also dairy workers. Protective measures are required immediately.
The bird flu virus continues to spread in the USA. Particularly worrying: according to the CDC, four cases of transmission to humans have already been identified. Three of them were infected in dairies.
"Milking facilities contaminated for a long time"
"Our data show that the surfaces of milking facilities can remain contaminated for a long time, increasing the risk of transmission from a sick animal to a human," warns a study by the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and Emory University in Emerging Infectious Diseases. According to the CDC, H5N1 could adapt through viral evolution so that it can be transmitted from person to person.
Corona only a "walk in the park" in comparison
Charité virologist Christian Drosten is also worried - he fears an imminent pandemic. Corona would seem like a walk in the park in comparison, he warns. The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Helen Clark, agrees: A bird flu pandemic could "potentially be even more catastrophic than Corona". The world is not prepared for this, as experts recently pointed out in a technical report.
Dairy employees at great risk
There are several sources of risk for dairy employees, writes ntv. For example, they can become infected during pre-milking, as the first streams of milk are always expressed by hand. Workers can also be splashed. This happens when the machine cups attached to the teats of the udders automatically detach at the end of milking. Scientists point out that this is particularly worrying as milking is often carried out at eye level. The pathogen then enters the mucous membranes of the employees via the infected milk.
Urgent measures required
According to studies, H5N1 is likely to survive for at least one hour on stainless steel and at least three hours on rubber, which is what the tubes of the teat cups are made of. According to the experts, measures are urgently needed. Dairy employees are advised to use face and eye protection and to wear masks. To prevent the bird flu virus from spreading among the cows, the liners of the milking machines should be carefully disinfected after each process.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.