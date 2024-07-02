Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Transmission to humans

Bird flu: milking machine catastrophe feared

Nachrichten
02.07.2024 19:37

It is a worrying development concerning the bird flu virus: according to a new US study, the pathogen can remain infectious for hours on milking machines. This means that H5N1 can infect not only cows but also dairy workers. Protective measures are required immediately.

comment0 Kommentare

The bird flu virus continues to spread in the USA. Particularly worrying: according to the CDC, four cases of transmission to humans have already been identified. Three of them were infected in dairies.

"Milking facilities contaminated for a long time"
"Our data show that the surfaces of milking facilities can remain contaminated for a long time, increasing the risk of transmission from a sick animal to a human," warns a study by the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and Emory University in Emerging Infectious Diseases. According to the CDC, H5N1 could adapt through viral evolution so that it can be transmitted from person to person.

Corona only a "walk in the park" in comparison
Charité virologist Christian Drosten is also worried - he fears an imminent pandemic. Corona would seem like a walk in the park in comparison, he warns. The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Helen Clark, agrees: A bird flu pandemic could "potentially be even more catastrophic than Corona". The world is not prepared for this, as experts recently pointed out in a technical report.

Dairy employees at great risk
There are several sources of risk for dairy employees, writes ntv. For example, they can become infected during pre-milking, as the first streams of milk are always expressed by hand. Workers can also be splashed. This happens when the machine cups attached to the teats of the udders automatically detach at the end of milking. Scientists point out that this is particularly worrying as milking is often carried out at eye level. The pathogen then enters the mucous membranes of the employees via the infected milk.

Urgent measures required
According to studies, H5N1 is likely to survive for at least one hour on stainless steel and at least three hours on rubber, which is what the tubes of the teat cups are made of. According to the experts, measures are urgently needed. Dairy employees are advised to use face and eye protection and to wear masks. To prevent the bird flu virus from spreading among the cows, the liners of the milking machines should be carefully disinfected after each process.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf