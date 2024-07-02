Bird flu: milking machine catastrophe feared

Dairy employees at great risk

There are several sources of risk for dairy employees, writes ntv. For example, they can become infected during pre-milking, as the first streams of milk are always expressed by hand. Workers can also be splashed. This happens when the machine cups attached to the teats of the udders automatically detach at the end of milking. Scientists point out that this is particularly worrying as milking is often carried out at eye level. The pathogen then enters the mucous membranes of the employees via the infected milk.