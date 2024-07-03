Before the Annual General Meeting
Accounting scandal causes rumblings among shareholders
Four weeks after the accounting scandal at a German metal forming company came to light, the voestalpine Annual General Meeting will take place in Linz on Wednesday. The tension is high. This is because the bosses of the steel group will have to face uncomfortable questions.
The Design Center in Linz: voestalpine's Annual General Meeting will be held here on Wednesday from 10 a.m., and a shuttle bus service has even been arranged from Vienna. There are 15 items on the agenda, one of which is the election of the new Supervisory Board headed by Wolfgang Eder.
The tension is high. Because there is a rumbling among the shareholders. The trigger: the fact that the figures at a company in the steel group's Metal Forming division have allegedly been embellished over a good ten years. The earnings-improving accounting and asset valuation errors amounted to around 100 million euros.
Cheating with figures always calls for transparency and ethics. The communication disaster has already got things off to a bad start.
Florian Beckermann, Vorstand Interessenverband für Anleger
Bild: IVA – Interessenverband für Anleger
"There will be a lot of questions about this," investor Rupert-Heinrich Staller is certain. What is burning under the investors' nails? "How big is the damage really? How could it even come to this?" says Florian Beckermann from the investor interest group, who speaks of a "communication disaster".
The accounting scandal was covered by voestalpine in the 2023/24 Annual Report starting on page 112. The affair has been public knowledge since the report was published on June 5, and was uncovered internally in February.
"This is a fresh wound"
Has the dust already settled? "No", says Beckermann, "this is a fresh wound".
