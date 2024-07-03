Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Before the Annual General Meeting

Accounting scandal causes rumblings among shareholders

Nachrichten
03.07.2024 08:00

Four weeks after the accounting scandal at a German metal forming company came to light, the voestalpine Annual General Meeting will take place in Linz on Wednesday. The tension is high. This is because the bosses of the steel group will have to face uncomfortable questions.

comment0 Kommentare

The Design Center in Linz: voestalpine's Annual General Meeting will be held here on Wednesday from 10 a.m., and a shuttle bus service has even been arranged from Vienna. There are 15 items on the agenda, one of which is the election of the new Supervisory Board headed by Wolfgang Eder.

The tension is high. Because there is a rumbling among the shareholders. The trigger: the fact that the figures at a company in the steel group's Metal Forming division have allegedly been embellished over a good ten years. The earnings-improving accounting and asset valuation errors amounted to around 100 million euros.

Zitat Icon

Cheating with figures always calls for transparency and ethics. The communication disaster has already got things off to a bad start.

(Bild: IVA – Interessenverband für Anleger)

Florian Beckermann, Vorstand Interessenverband für Anleger

Bild: IVA – Interessenverband für Anleger

"There will be a lot of questions about this," investor Rupert-Heinrich Staller is certain. What is burning under the investors' nails? "How big is the damage really? How could it even come to this?" says Florian Beckermann from the investor interest group, who speaks of a "communication disaster".

The accounting scandal was covered by voestalpine in the 2023/24 Annual Report starting on page 112. The affair has been public knowledge since the report was published on June 5, and was uncovered internally in February.

"This is a fresh wound"
Has the dust already settled? "No", says Beckermann, "this is a fresh wound".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf