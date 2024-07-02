Competition
With the “Krone” to the big Matakustix show
It's that time again in two days: Matakustix invite numerous top artists and fans to their "somewhat different home show" in the Wörthersee Ostbucht! The "Krone" is giving away tickets!
Attention lovers of dialect music! The "Krone" is giving away some standing room tickets for the big Matakustix show this Friday from 20.00 in the Ostbucht. As part of their "somewhat different home show", the guys from Matakustix are once again bringing great special guests from a wide variety of genres to the Starnacht stage.
Among others on the atmospheric concert boat: the successful dialect singer Ina Regen from Upper Austria, the Lesachtal Youth Wind Orchestra, Kärntner 4 Gesang, Fancy Chords, the Burgenland band Tagtraeumer and Carinthia's "The Voice of Germany" finalist and power woman Emely Myles. "I want to present a crossover show that Carinthia has never seen or heard before. There will be something for every musical taste," says Matakustix frontman Matthias Ortner.
Last chance
"I was really happy when Matthias called and invited me," says the powerful-voiced Emely Myles, who is scheduled to enchant the audience with three songs on Friday. Take advantage of the last chance to win standing room tickets and take part in the "Krone" competition. Simply send an e-mail with the keyword "Matakustix" to gewinnspiel.kaerntner@kronenzeitung.at! The winners will be informed immediately. There are also still some paid tickets available at www.ip-media.tv.
