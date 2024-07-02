With the “Krone” to the big Matakustix show

Last chance

"I was really happy when Matthias called and invited me," says the powerful-voiced Emely Myles, who is scheduled to enchant the audience with three songs on Friday. Take advantage of the last chance to win standing room tickets and take part in the "Krone" competition. Simply send an e-mail with the keyword "Matakustix" to gewinnspiel.kaerntner@kronenzeitung.at! The winners will be informed immediately. There are also still some paid tickets available at www.ip-media.tv.