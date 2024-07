Don Giovanni, a Strizzi from Vienna!

A new festival designed to bring an event to Vienna, which is "opera-less" in July: Conductor Joji Hattori launched his 1st Vienna Opera Summer in front of the Upper Belvedere. Dominik Am Zehnhoff-Söns is directing the production. Manfred Waba provides the entertainment, building curved staircases with statues in front of the Belvedere's postcard facade and unleashing lavish baroque visual and fire magic with light and projections with a real hellish ride. However, Florian Stank and Zehnhoff-Söns turn Mozart and Daponte's dramma giocoso into a "Viennese tale" in which Giovanni does bad business with a René (Benko). As a white ghost, the murdered Commendatore provides profeminist commentary on every scene. Why?