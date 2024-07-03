Scherleitner now heads the solar division

And how is demand developing? Because the wholesalers' stocks are still very high, there have not yet been any major breakthroughs. Behind the scenes, Fronius is also scrutinizing the processes and procedures in the "Solar Energy" area. One consequence of this is that manager Harald Scherleitner has taken over the reins, while his predecessor Martin Hackl remains with the company but will devote more time to lobbying and association work.