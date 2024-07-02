Big circle of favorites
“This year will be the most open Wimbledon for 20 years”
WImbledon is looking for its new king - and the contenders for the throne in the grass court Mecca seem to be bigger this year than they have been for a long time. While there is a big question mark over Novak Djokovic following his knee operation three weeks ago, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have made a confident start to the tournament.
The "Krone" reports from Wimbledon
White clothes, strawberries, perfectly cut green - the grass mecca of Wimbledon has been back in high season since Monday. And will be looking for its new king over the next 14 days. For whom the number of contenders seems greater than it has for a long time. "This is the most open Wimbledon for 20 years this year," says Alexander Zverev, for example.
The German counts himself among the favorites ahead of his opener on Tuesday against Roberto Carballes Baena: "It's the first time that I really feel like I'm a contender for the title here." For Zverev, most recently in the final of the French Open, this is his first Grand Slam title. The last German to win on the "holy grass" was Boris Becker - in 1989.
In the recent past, record winner Roger Federer was the undisputed favorite on the grass, lifting the golden trophy eight times in the London sky. Before Novak Djokovic came along and challenged his supremacy - and has triumphed seven times so far. The Serbian is also competing this year - but after his knee operation three weeks ago, there is a question mark over his ability to perform.
"Here to win the title"
The 37-year-old has lost the supremacy of the past anyway: this year he hasn't been in a final before Wimbledon, which was last the case in 2006. "I'm here to win the title," said Djokovic, who has been training with knee pads on the Aorangi training campus in recent days. He will face Vit Kopriva from the Czech Republic on Tuesday.
Last year, the Serb was demystified by Spain's young star Carlos Alcaraz, beaten in the final for the first time in ten years on Wimbledon's Center Court. After his coup at the French Open, the defending champion is also in top form this year and got off to a successful start in front of soccer legend David Beckham on Monday after a hard-fought first two sets - 7:6, 7:5, 6:3 against qualifier Mark Lajal. "A difficult match, but I'm very happy with the win," said the 21-year-old afterwards.
Alcaraz chases a rare double
Ofner conqueror Aleksandar Vukic now awaits in round two. Alcaraz could achieve a rare feat this year, winning the double of French Open and Wimbledon titles - only three players have managed this since 1980. Of course, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and most recently Novak Djokovic three years ago.
Jannik Sinner opened his first major tournament as world number one only slightly less confidently: the Italian, who was defeated by Alcaraz in the semi-finals last year, beat the German Yannick Hanfmann in four sets. And will now face Matteo Berrettini, who reached the final at Church Road in 2021, in the Italian blockbuster.
Wimbledon, 1st round
The most important results from the first day
MEN: Vukic (Aus) - Ofner 6:7, 6:4, 6:3, 3:6, 7:6 (8); Sinner (It/1) - Hanfmann (D) 6:3, 6:4, 3:6, 6:3; Alcaraz (Sp/3) - Lajal (Est) 7:6, 7:5, 6:3; Medvedev (Rus/5) - Kovacevic (US) 6:3, 6:4, 6:2; Ruud (Nor/8) - Bolt (Aus) 7:6, 6:4, 6:4; Dimitrov (Bul/10) - Lajovic (Ser) 6:3, 6:4, 7:5; Paul (US/12) - Martinez Portero (Sp) 6:2, 6:1, 4:6, 6:3; Shapovalov (Kan) - Jarry (Chi/19) 6:1, 7:5, 6:4. WOMEN: Gauff (US/3) - Dolehide (US) 6:1, 6:2; Paolini (It/7) - Sorribes Tormo (Sp) 7:5, 6:3; Sun (Nzl) - Zheng Qinwen (Chn/8) 4:6, 6:2, 6:4; Sakkari (Gre/9) - Kessler (US) 6:3, 6:1, Keys (US/12) - Trevisan (It) 6:4, 7:6, Kasatkina (Rus/14) - Shuai Zhang (Chn) 6:3, 6:0, Navarro (US/19) - Qiang Wang (Chn) 6:0, 6:2.
No serial winners
The list of favorites is also long in the women's singles, with seven different winners in the last seven Wimbledon editions. One of the hottest contenders withdrew involuntarily, world number three Aryna Sabalenka withdrew with a shoulder injury. "I tried everything, but it wasn't enough - that hurts my heart," said the two-time Major winner.
