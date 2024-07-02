“This year will be the most open Wimbledon for 20 years”

Last year, the Serb was demystified by Spain's young star Carlos Alcaraz, beaten in the final for the first time in ten years on Wimbledon's Center Court. After his coup at the French Open, the defending champion is also in top form this year and got off to a successful start in front of soccer legend David Beckham on Monday after a hard-fought first two sets - 7:6, 7:5, 6:3 against qualifier Mark Lajal. "A difficult match, but I'm very happy with the win," said the 21-year-old afterwards.