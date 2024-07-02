Vacation season starts:
Refueling has become more expensive again here
At the start of the vacation season, filling up in Slovenia and Croatia has become more expensive again. Despite the increase, prices still tend to be cheaper than in Austria. But it's not just filling up that has recently become more expensive for drivers.
In Slovenia, the regulated fuel prices that apply at filling stations off the highways rose on Tuesday. The price of a liter of regular petrol rose by 3.4 cents to 1.479 euros per liter, while the price of diesel increased by 5.2 cents to 1.507 euros.
Prices valid until July 15
The prices, which are set by the government every two weeks, will remain valid until July 15, according to the Slovenian Ministry of Energy.
More significant increase in Croatia
The increase is even more pronounced in Croatia, where, unlike in Slovenia, the regulated prices apply at all filling stations. The price of petrol rose by 11 cents to 1.54 euros per liter. Diesel now costs 1.45 euros, 8 cents more than before, as the Croatian government announced. The prices will also remain valid for the next two weeks.
Despite the increase, filling up in Slovenia and Croatia still tends to be cheaper than in Austria. According to ÖAMTC, a liter of diesel or petrol in Austria recently cost an average of 1.63 euros.
Croatia increases tolls
The highway toll was also raised in Croatia at the start of the vacation season. The fees for driving on state-operated highways are ten percent higher as of Monday.
The seasonal toll prices are valid until the end of September. Buses and trucks are exempt from the price increase, according to the state highway company HAC.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
