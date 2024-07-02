Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Vacation season starts:

Refueling has become more expensive again here

Nachrichten
02.07.2024 11:52

At the start of the vacation season, filling up in Slovenia and Croatia has become more expensive again. Despite the increase, prices still tend to be cheaper than in Austria. But it's not just filling up that has recently become more expensive for drivers.

comment0 Kommentare

In Slovenia, the regulated fuel prices that apply at filling stations off the highways rose on Tuesday. The price of a liter of regular petrol rose by 3.4 cents to 1.479 euros per liter, while the price of diesel increased by 5.2 cents to 1.507 euros.

Prices valid until July 15
The prices, which are set by the government every two weeks, will remain valid until July 15, according to the Slovenian Ministry of Energy.

Petrol station in Croatia (Bild: AFP)
Petrol station in Croatia
(Bild: AFP)

More significant increase in Croatia
The increase is even more pronounced in Croatia, where, unlike in Slovenia, the regulated prices apply at all filling stations. The price of petrol rose by 11 cents to 1.54 euros per liter. Diesel now costs 1.45 euros, 8 cents more than before, as the Croatian government announced. The prices will also remain valid for the next two weeks.

Despite the increase, filling up in Slovenia and Croatia still tends to be cheaper than in Austria. According to ÖAMTC, a liter of diesel or petrol in Austria recently cost an average of 1.63 euros.

Croatia increases tolls
The highway toll was also raised in Croatia at the start of the vacation season. The fees for driving on state-operated highways are ten percent higher as of Monday.

The seasonal toll prices are valid until the end of September. Buses and trucks are exempt from the price increase, according to the state highway company HAC.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf