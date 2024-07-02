Orbán in Kiev for the first time since the start of the war

In addition to talks on the peace process for Ukraine, bilateral issues such as the rights of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia will also be discussed, according to a report in the British Guardian. Orbán's spokesperson told the Hungarian news website hvg.hu that the most important topic was "creating peace in Ukraine". Bertalan Havasi did not answer who had taken the initiative for the visit this time. However, it is a fact that Selenskyj has already sent several invitations to Budapest in the past.