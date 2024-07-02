Surprise visit
Orbán in Kiev for the first time since the start of the war
For the first time since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has traveled to Kiev to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. According to his spokesperson, Orbán arrived there early on Tuesday morning.
In addition to talks on the peace process for Ukraine, bilateral issues such as the rights of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia will also be discussed, according to a report in the British Guardian. Orbán's spokesperson told the Hungarian news website hvg.hu that the most important topic was "creating peace in Ukraine". Bertalan Havasi did not answer who had taken the initiative for the visit this time. However, it is a fact that Selenskyj has already sent several invitations to Budapest in the past.
There are no official pictures from Kiev yet, but images of the presumed convoy of the Hungarian head of government are already spreading on social media:
Selenskyj even referred to as an "enemy"
Hungary's Russia-friendly government is considered one of the biggest critics of the leadership in Kiev and has repeatedly blocked EU aid to Ukraine. After his election victory in 2024, Orbán even described Zelenskyi as one of his enemies who had supported the Hungarian opposition in order to "get rid of him". Orbán is likely to put the brakes on EU accession negotiations with Ukraine during his presidency until the end of the year.
Speaking of the presidency: The Financial Times even speculates that Hungary's role for the rest of 2024 may be the reason for the change of heart. According to the newspaper, the Hungarian leadership is said to have promised to adopt a more neutral position and maintain closer contact with Selenskyj.
