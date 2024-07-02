Winemakers at the EM
Cheers to the quarter-finals!
Successful Burgenland tourism is keeping its fingers crossed for our national team for today's European Championship match in Leipzig. Also in the stadium: two fine wines from Burgenland.
The tactics of the tourism team with Didi Tunkel as the striker are working. Contrary to all the rules in the tough UEFA business, not only German wine is served in the VIP sector of the stadium at European Championship matches involving the Austrian national team, but also fine wines from Burgenland.
Every win is a win for the country
A top-class jury chose the Grüner Veltliner from Michael Liegenfeld and the Zweigelt from Erich Scheiblhofer from a selection of 30 red and gold samples. "Every victory and advancement to the next final round is a win for the whole of Burgenland," says the tourism office in Eisenstadt.
Battle for the quarter-finals
The atmosphere will be correspondingly tense when Austria fight for their first ever place in the European Championship quarter-finals in Leipzig from 9pm today. After winning their group, Ralf Rangnick's united team will go into the round of 16 duel with Turkey in an unusual role as favorites.
If they make the historic leap into the last eight, the winner of the match between the Netherlands and Romania will be waiting for the ÖFB team - and the VIP guests in the stadium in Berlin will be served bottles of Grüner Veltliner from Donnerskirchen and Zweigelt from Andau on Saturday. Kick-off is at 9 pm.
"Ösi wine" conquers Germany more and more
"Even at the start of the EURO, I noticed that Burgenland is already the European champion in wine marketing. Now the statement is also gaining more and more weight in sporting terms," emphasizes Wein-Burgenland chairman Herbert Oschep. In any case, today it's "all or nothing".
"Great advertising"
For Rangnick, an extra portion of motivation: "Our style of play is not geared towards playing for a draw." Michael Liegenfeld is hoping for more surprises: "As a young winemaker, I'm delighted that our wine has made it to the round of 16 together with our national team. Everything else is a great bonus." Erich Scheiblhofer: "The Burgenland brand is fully involved today with our wines. A great advertisement for our homeland!"
Burgenland's image as a sun-drenched ÖFB partner grows enormously with every triumph of the national team. The advertising value is said to have already exceeded the ten million euro mark this year. Success at the EURO currently outshines everything else. But thanks to the cooperation, Pannonian winegrowers are also on the ball at all home games of our national team, which start again after the summer break.
ÖFB edition of the country
The same applied to the ÖFB Cup final. With the help of Wine Tourism Managing Director Christian Zechmeister and Chairman Herbert Oschep, an ÖFB 2024 edition was selected as part of the Red and Gold Grape 2023 presented by the Krone. In the white wine category, the Grüner Veltliner - Alte Reben 2023 from the Wurzinger winery in Tadten came out on top. "Fragrant and spicy with beautiful fruit intensity" is the description.
Blaufränkisch from Wulkaprodersdorf
Among the reds, the Blaufränkisch 2022 from the Mariel winery in Wulkaprodersdorf won over the expert jury. "A fruity, varietal Blaufränkisch with a sour cherry note on the nose and a harmonious finish," was the profound verdict.
Lukas Mariel: "As big soccer fans, it is a special honor for us to provide the ÖFB wine in such a special sporting year. It's a double pleasure to follow the outstanding performances of our national team."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.