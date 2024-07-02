Austria vs. Turkey
Make history, you can achieve great things!
Win a knockout match for the first time since 1954, finish in the top eight at a major event for the first time since 1978, reach a EURO quarter-final for the first time - Austria are on the hunt for a record against Turkey today. If it works, anything is possible!
The "Krone" reports from Leipzig
Group winners, six goals scored in the group stage - Austria have already made a bit of history at this EURO. Today, however, they can immortalize themselves even more in the annals of domestic soccer against Turkey:
Knockoutvictory: Austria have not won a knockout match at a major soccer event for 70 (!) years, the last time this happened was at the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland - 3:1 in the match for third place against Uruguay.
A knockout win - can happen again today!
Top eight: The last time they finished in the top eight was at the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, although the victory against Germany at that time did not count as a knockout win as the second phase of the tournament was played as an intermediate round (two groups of four teams). The 1982 World Cup in Spain also reached the intermediate round, but twelve teams took part.
Top eight - can happen again today!
Quarter-finals: Austria have never reached thequarter-finals at a EURO. Three years ago, they reached the round of 16, as they have now, but were narrowly defeated 2-1 in extra time by eventual European champions Italy.
Quarter-finals - would be a first today!
Tuesday series: Since Ralf Rangnick has been team manager, there have been six international victories on a Tuesday. Including both games in the European Championship qualifiers against Sweden, the 2-0 win against Germany, the 6-1 win against Turkey and the fantastic 3-2 win against the Netherlands a week ago.
Tuesday series - please continue today!
Leipzig, 9pm, everything is in place to write the next chapter in red-white-red soccer history.
Berlin is calling - twice!
And then Berlin is calling again: first the quarter-finals, then the final a week later? This team boss, this team can achieve great things, we all know that by now. And they are also intelligent enough not to underestimate Turkey - they are making history!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.