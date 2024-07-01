Fuschl Castle
Luxury is now also available by the hour
Schloss Fuschl is opening its doors to smaller budgets following renovation work.
Flower artist Jörg Doll has been seeing more and more green hydrangeas over the past few days. The reason: he had to decorate the Rosewood Hotel Schloss Fuschl, which opened on Monday, with them. "There are of course specifications from the hotel. In this case, seasonal and regional flowers were desired. I didn't need to come up with tropical plants," jokes Doll.
Anyone who still longs for exotic flair can now visit the hotel's new beach club. You don't have to be a hotel guest, but you do have to pay an entrance fee of 125 euros. "We are open to the public and we want to make it possible for every visitor to feel at home here. Even if it's just for a coffee in the afternoon, which doesn't cost any more here than in town," says Hotel Director Sascha Hemmann.
However, the luxury has by no means been lost after the renovation. A night in your own chalet costs 20,000 euros per night. Otherwise, there is the option of staying in one of the 98 renovated guest rooms. The 1,500 square meter spa aims to attract the affluent public with treatment offers lasting several days. The two-year renovation of the hotel cost around 50 million euros.
The view directly onto Lake Fuschl is still not for sale. This already attracted the attention of guests on the opening day.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
