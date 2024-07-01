Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Nine meters deep

Upper Austria: Boy (4) falls out of window – danger to life!

Nachrichten
01.07.2024 17:27

Unbelievable accident in Weyer (Upper Austria): A four-year-old boy was playing with his brother (6) when he leaned against the fly screen of an open window on the second floor while his mother was on the toilet. The four-year-old fell nine meters and hit the asphalt.

comment0 Kommentare

On Monday afternoon, two brothers - four and six years old - were playing with each other in their apartment in Weyer. Their mother, a 26-year-old Syrian woman, was at home and their father was at work. When the 26-year-old went to the toilet, the accident happened.

Fall from nine meters
According to the police, her four-year-old son climbed from the bed to the windowsill in the bedroom at that moment. The window was open and a fly screen was attached with adhesive tape. Then the boy probably leaned against it - and fell around nine meters from the second floor, hitting the asphalt.

Boy flown to the university hospital
When the mother returned, she heard her son screaming. She immediately ran outside the apartment building and carried the four-year-old to nearby relatives. They called the emergency services. The boy was flown by rescue helicopter to the Kepler University Hospital in Linz with life-threatening injuries.

The all-clear was given there on Monday evening in response to an inquiry by the "Krone" newspaper: "The boy is in the children's intensive care unit and is stable," said the university hospital.

At the moment, this is probably just a side note for the family: the police have opened an investigation against the mother for negligent bodily harm.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf