Nine meters deep
Upper Austria: Boy (4) falls out of window – danger to life!
Unbelievable accident in Weyer (Upper Austria): A four-year-old boy was playing with his brother (6) when he leaned against the fly screen of an open window on the second floor while his mother was on the toilet. The four-year-old fell nine meters and hit the asphalt.
On Monday afternoon, two brothers - four and six years old - were playing with each other in their apartment in Weyer. Their mother, a 26-year-old Syrian woman, was at home and their father was at work. When the 26-year-old went to the toilet, the accident happened.
Fall from nine meters
According to the police, her four-year-old son climbed from the bed to the windowsill in the bedroom at that moment. The window was open and a fly screen was attached with adhesive tape. Then the boy probably leaned against it - and fell around nine meters from the second floor, hitting the asphalt.
Boy flown to the university hospital
When the mother returned, she heard her son screaming. She immediately ran outside the apartment building and carried the four-year-old to nearby relatives. They called the emergency services. The boy was flown by rescue helicopter to the Kepler University Hospital in Linz with life-threatening injuries.
The all-clear was given there on Monday evening in response to an inquiry by the "Krone" newspaper: "The boy is in the children's intensive care unit and is stable," said the university hospital.
At the moment, this is probably just a side note for the family: the police have opened an investigation against the mother for negligent bodily harm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
